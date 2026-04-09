Disney layoffs: Entertainment giant to cut 1,000 jobs in coming weeks, says report; who is affected?

Disney layoffs: Disney is set to lay off 1,000 employees in the coming weeks, Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the knowledge of the matter.

This is the first major round of layoffs at Disney after new chief executive officer, Josh D’Amaro, took on his role.

According to the WSJ report, plans for the coming Disney layoffs began before Josh D'Amaro assumed his new role as Disney's chief executive officer in March.

Disney layoffs: Who will be affected? The upcoming Disney layoffs are likely to affect less than 1% of the company's total number of staff, according to a separate report by Reuters. At the end of fiscal year 2025, Disney employed about 231,000 people in the company.

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As per the Wall Street Journal report, many of the Disney layoffs will be in the company's marketing department that was recently consolidated.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Key Takeaways Disney is set to lay off 1,000 employees, marking a significant shift in its workforce.

These layoffs are the first major action taken by new CEO Josh D’Amaro since his appointment.

The planning for these layoffs began before D'Amaro officially took on the role.