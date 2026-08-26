Disney layoffs: Hollywood giant offers voluntary early retirement packages to longtime executives as job cuts continue

The Walt Disney Company has expanded its cost-cutting efforts by offering voluntary early retirement packages to senior leaders across its corporate, entertainment and sports divisions. Known as the Voluntary Early Retirement Offer (VERO), the programme was outlined in an internal communication circulated by Disney's senior executive vice president and chief people officer, Sonia Coleman, Fox Business reported.
The initiative allows eligible executives to leave the company voluntarily while receiving enhanced benefits in recognition of their years of service.
Executives who accept the offer will receive a range of benefits as part of the package. These include separation compensation in the form of severance pay, continued vesting of previously awarded corporate shares, and medical coverage at the same premium rates available to active employees.
Participants will also retain access to Disney theme parks through the company's Silver Pass programme.
The offer is available to US-based employees holding positions from director through executive vice president across Disney Entertainment, ESPN and corporate divisions, Fox Business reported.
To qualify, employees must have accumulated at least 65 points based on their age and years of service. They must also be at least 50 years old and have completed a minimum of 10 years with the company.
Eligible executives will receive a specific period to decide whether to participate, followed by a confirmation window. Participation is voluntary, meaning qualifying employees can choose to remain with the company.
The retirement programme comes as Disney steps up efforts to reduce expenses across the business.
During an earnings call with analysts this month, Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston indicated that further layoffs and other cost-reduction measures could follow.
Earlier this month, the two executives told shareholders that they "remain highly focused on reducing costs across the enterprise to create incremental capacity for growth and are evaluating a variety of levers, including reductions in labor and SG&A."
They said the company was "mid-stream in this work" and would provide further updates.
The early retirement offer is available only for a limited period. Once the programme closes, Disney will continue making changes to its workforce based on organisational requirements through its regular reduction-in-force process.
The standard layoffs will operate on a separate timeline from the voluntary retirement programme, indicating that the VERO is one part of Disney's wider strategy to streamline operations and reduce costs.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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