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Disney layoffs: Hollywood giant offers voluntary early retirement packages to longtime executives as job cuts continue

Kanishka Singharia
Published26 Aug 2026, 03:38 PM IST
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Disney offers voluntary early retirement to longtime executives amid cost cuts. (Representative image)
Disney offers voluntary early retirement to longtime executives amid cost cuts. (Representative image)(REUTERS)
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The Walt Disney Company has expanded its cost-cutting efforts by offering voluntary early retirement packages to senior leaders across its corporate, entertainment and sports divisions. Known as the Voluntary Early Retirement Offer (VERO), the programme was outlined in an internal communication circulated by Disney's senior executive vice president and chief people officer, Sonia Coleman, Fox Business reported.

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The initiative allows eligible executives to leave the company voluntarily while receiving enhanced benefits in recognition of their years of service.

What does Disney's early retirement package include?

Executives who accept the offer will receive a range of benefits as part of the package. These include separation compensation in the form of severance pay, continued vesting of previously awarded corporate shares, and medical coverage at the same premium rates available to active employees.

Participants will also retain access to Disney theme parks through the company's Silver Pass programme.

Who is eligible for Disney's VERO?

The offer is available to US-based employees holding positions from director through executive vice president across Disney Entertainment, ESPN and corporate divisions, Fox Business reported.

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To qualify, employees must have accumulated at least 65 points based on their age and years of service. They must also be at least 50 years old and have completed a minimum of 10 years with the company.

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Eligible executives will receive a specific period to decide whether to participate, followed by a confirmation window. Participation is voluntary, meaning qualifying employees can choose to remain with the company.

Disney signals further layoffs and cost cuts

The retirement programme comes as Disney steps up efforts to reduce expenses across the business.

During an earnings call with analysts this month, Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston indicated that further layoffs and other cost-reduction measures could follow.

Also Read | Layoff looms as Tech industry sheds over 1 lakh jobs in 2026 amid AI investments

Earlier this month, the two executives told shareholders that they "remain highly focused on reducing costs across the enterprise to create incremental capacity for growth and are evaluating a variety of levers, including reductions in labor and SG&A."

They said the company was "mid-stream in this work" and would provide further updates.

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Disney to continue restructuring after VERO

The early retirement offer is available only for a limited period. Once the programme closes, Disney will continue making changes to its workforce based on organisational requirements through its regular reduction-in-force process.

The standard layoffs will operate on a separate timeline from the voluntary retirement programme, indicating that the VERO is one part of Disney's wider strategy to streamline operations and reduce costs.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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