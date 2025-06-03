Disney layoffs 2025: Several hundred in film, TV, finance face job cuts in latest cost-cutting round

Movies, entertainment and media giant The Walt Disney Company (Disney) is laying off hundreds of employees from its films, television (TV) and corporate finance divisions, Reuters reported on June 2, citing a source.

The source added that the job cuts will impact teams around the globe and include film and TV marketing, TV publicity, and casting and development departments.

According to another report by Deadline, sources said the layoffs include equal cuts across the company's film and TV departments, with the majority of the affected Disney Entertainment Television staff based in Los Angeles.

The report added that this is the fourth and largest round of layoffs in the past 10 months. It has impacted various Disney television operations, and lower-level development executives, including a manager of drama programming at ABC Hulu, were also affected.

Disney layoffs continue In March 2025, the parent company Disney sacked close to 6 per cent (or nearly 200) employees from their ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks units.

In October 2024, the Walt Disney Company undertook restructuring that involved the shutdown of ABC Signature, with its operations folded into 20th Television and the consolidation of ABC and Hulu Originals scripted drama and comedy teams, as per Deadline. The decision cut 20 jobs in Disney Entertainment Television.

Prior to that, in 2023, Disney had cut 7,000 roles in a bid to cut costs of around 5.5 billion, a Reuters report noted. This was the same year that CEO Bob Iger said he would aim to cut and has established a goal of cutting $7.5 billion in costs.

Disney performance The staff trims come amid migration of cable TV audiences to streaming platforms, and as Disney and other media companies “reshape” their business and adopt strategies to respond to the changes, the report added.

The company's most recent earnings report in May 2025 exceeded Wall Street expectations with an unexpected boost from the Disney+ streaming service and strong results from Disney theme parks.

Disney shares, which have risen 21 per cent since the earnings report, were down 0.3 per cent at $112.62 on June 2 (Monday) afternoon.