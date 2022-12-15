Disney looks to exit Tata Play, offload stake in IPO1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 11:21 PM IST
The American entertainment conglomerate seeks to focus on its broadcast and streaming service businesses in India
Walt Disney Co. plans to sell its entire stake in India’s largest satellite television operator Tata Play Ltd during its proposed initial share sale, as the American entertainment conglomerate seeks to focus on its broadcast and streaming service businesses in India.