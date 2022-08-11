Disney scales down subscriber target for Hotstar

“We are updating subscriber guidance for Disney+ Hotstar to up to 80 million subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024. We intend to refine this target over time as subscriber visibility in India will be clearer once the ICC and BCCI cricket rights sales processes are completed. We recently made the disciplined decision to not proceed with the Indian Premier League digital rights and we’ll evaluate these rights with that same discipline," Christine McCarthy, senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer at Walt Disney said during the earnings call. The company remains confident that Disney+ will achieve profitability in fiscal 2024 as it reaches a steady state of tentpole original content releases, delivery of premium general entertainment, international local originals and the upcoming launch of its ad-supported tier alongside a new pricing structure for the US, McCarthy added.