Disney meets roadblocks to releasing movies in China

Other major releases thought to appeal to Chinese audiences, including “Space Jam: A New Legacy" and “Snake Eyes," haven't been released. Months-old titles have yet to be screened by censors, according to distribution executives. And some of those movies that have been released in China, such as “Free Guy" and “Cruella," were approved with as little as two or three days’ notice to the studios, according to executives working in the country. China has also recently reshuffled its film bureau, further holding up decisions, distribution executives said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}