Disney considers layoffs, nearly 4,000 employees at risk of job loss in April, says Report1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 05:48 PM IST
- For this, the firm has directed managers to propose budget cuts and compile lists of employees that will be laid off in the coming weeks, added the report.
Entertainment conglomerate Disney after eliminating 7,000 jobs in February, is now again considering to lay off at least 4,000 current employees in April, reported Business Insider.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×