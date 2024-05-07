Disney pares streaming losses, takes hit from India deal
Robbie Whelan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 May 2024, 04:53 PM IST
SummaryThe entertainment giant added streaming customers as it swung to a loss as a result of a charge from an India media venture.
Disney is getting closer to its goal of breaking even in streaming this year, paring direct-to-consumer losses in its first quarterly earnings since Chief Executive Bob Iger fended off dueling proxy campaigns.
