Walt Disney is targeting $3 billion in annual cost savings by fiscal 2029 and expects further layoffs as the entertainment giant looks to reduce expenses.

Disney CFO Hugh Johnston, as per CNBC report, indicated “we do expect more layoffs” as the company pursues its cost-reduction target. However, the company has not disclosed how many employees could be affected or when the layoffs would take place.

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CEO Josh D'Amaro acknowledged the impact of the planned restructuring, saying the changes would affect employees who had contributed significantly to the company.

"At the same time, these steps are important if we want to be a company that moves faster, adapts to a rapidly changing environment, and keeps investing in the content and technology that will drive our growth," D'Amaro was quoted as saying during an earnings call.

“Consumers want real experiences now. People today are spending so much of their lives on screens and are ​just looking for time to connect in the real world,” D’Amaro said on the earnings call.

“I think Disney parks are one of the few places that you can actually do that… and it puts us in a very different position from almost all of our peers,” D’Amaro added.

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Johnston acknowledged that job cuts were imminent as the company looks to fund the new initiatives.

Layoffs will “affect people who care deeply about Disney and have contributed so much to this company,” D’Amaro said on a Tuesday earnings call.

“Changes like these are not easy, and they affect people who care deeply about Disney and have contributed so much to this company,” he continued.

“At the same time, these steps are important if we want to be a company that moves faster, adapts to a rapidly changing environment, and keeps investing in the content and technology that will drive our growth.”

The planned savings will include reductions in administrative and other general expenses, Johnston reportedly said.

The latest announcement comes after Disney reportedly asked managers earlier this month to identify opportunities for 20% annual cost savings across their departments, according to Bloomberg.

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Disney Q4 earnings beat estimates as revenue rises 16% to $25.95 billion Walt Disney reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter ended October 3, driven by growth in its theme parks, streaming and sports businesses, CNBC reported.

According to LSEG data cited by CNBC, Disney posted adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.67. Revenue rose 16% year-on-year to $25.95 billion, surpassing the $25.18 billion expected.

Net income increased to $2.61 billion, or $1.51 per share, compared with $1.31 billion, or 73 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Disney's Experiences division, which includes theme parks and cruises, reported a 15% rise in revenue to $10.11 billion, while operating income increased 20% to $2.25 billion.

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The Entertainment division recorded a 17% increase in revenue to $11.89 billion. Streaming revenue rose 19% to $6.1 billion, while operating income for the division nearly doubled to $1.33 billion.

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