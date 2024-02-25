Disney, Reliance sign binding pact to merge media operations in India: Report
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is expected to own a 61% stake in the merged entity as Disney reassesses its strategy in India amid intense competition
Walt Disney and Reliance Industries have signed a binding agreement to merge their media operations in India, a Bloomberg report quoted people familiar with the matter. The report said Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is expected to own a 61% stake in the merged entity as Disney reassesses its strategy in India amid intense competition.