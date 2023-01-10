Disney requires workers to come to office four days a week, starting in March2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 07:47 PM IST
The in-office workweek is one of the most comprehensive return-to-work policies at large US companies since the pandemic
Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Robert Iger told employees Monday that they would be required to work from a Disney office four days a week, marking one of the most comprehensive return-to-office policies at a large U.S. company since the pandemic.