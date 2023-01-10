Disney requires workers to come to office four days a week, starting in March
The in-office workweek is one of the most comprehensive return-to-work policies at large US companies since the pandemic
Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Robert Iger told employees Monday that they would be required to work from a Disney office four days a week, marking one of the most comprehensive return-to-office policies at a large U.S. company since the pandemic.
In an all-staff email, Mr. Iger wrote that starting March 1, employees who are currently working in a hybrid home and office situation will be expected to come to the office Monday through Thursday.
“As I’ve been meeting with teams throughout the company over the past few months, I’ve been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with," Mr. Iger wrote. “Creativity is the heart and soul of who we are and what we do at Disney. And in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together."
Disney was slower to implement a return-to-office policy than some of its competitors and peers in the media and tech industry, but the four-day requirement is slightly more stringent than most of them.
Last spring, for example, Apple Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. announced that hybrid workers would have to return to the office three days a week. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. followed suit in June, requiring three days each week in the office. Streaming rival Netflix Inc. hasn’t set a firm policy for workers to return to the office, but in 2020, CEO Reed Hastingstold The Wall Street Journal that working from home was “a clear negative" in part because it makes it harder for employees to debate ideas in the workplace.
Some firms with fewer staffers than Disney, which employs more than 200,000 around the globe, have mandated stricter return-to-work regimens, including exercise gear company Peloton Interactive Inc. CEO Barry McCarthy last year mandated that employees come into the office three days a week and wrote that the company would respect the decision of any staffer who chose instead to leave the company if they objected.
Mr. Iger began his second stint as CEO of Disney in November after the company’s board dismissed Bob Chapek, who had led the company for less than three years. Mr. Chapek lost his job after clashing with some of his deputies and some board members amid weak quarterly financial results and a long slide in Disney’s share price.
Shortly after retaking the helm, Mr. Iger told staffers that he planned to refocus Disney on storytelling and restructure the company to give more power to creative executives. Mr. Chapek had been criticized by some executives for taking some decisions about content budgets, distribution and marketing of television shows and films out of the hands of division heads and consolidating them under corporate executives.