Disney set to scale down TV, sports, film business in India

“One could expect the global leadership to take a fresh look at India in terms of streaming and question the growth of TV given that television broadcasting is in terrible shape in the country," said one of the persons mentioned above referring to the introduction of the new tariff order (NTO) by Trai (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) in February 2019, that had a negative impact on the industry. Trai’s move faced flak as it raised the price for consumers for like-for-like entertainment. The NTO was aimed at allowing consumers to choose a la carte channels and hence bring their cable bills down as it mandated that each channel should be priced individually. However, it resulted in the opposite, besides accelerating the shift of young, urban audiences online, particularly during the pandemic.