Disney Star, the Indian arm of Walt Disney Co., is set to generate ₹350- ₹400 crore in advertising revenues from the Asia Cup. It has signed agreements with 17 sponsors and 100-plus advertisers for the upcoming cricket tournament, across both TV (Star Sports Network) and digital (Disney+Hotstar).

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup, scheduled to start on 30 August, will host the final on 17 September. The tournament is likely to see a minimum of India-Pakistan clashes, which will drive demand for the broadcaster. According to two people in the know, it is expected to finalise more deals during this week. Sponsors include a range of brands like Charged by Thums Up owned by Coca-Cola, consumer brands Amul, deodorant-maker McEnroe, and Nerolac Paint, and Berger Paints. Besides, manufacturing firms like Jindal Panther, along with entities like Samsung mobiles, MRF Tyres, and Maruti Suzuki, make the lineup.

In terms of new age companies, it has signed Amazon Pay, gaming firm My11 Circle and PolicyBazaar and ICICI PRU Mutual Fund. It is also in the final leg of negotiations with a large FMCG player and an auto major.

“Disney Star is doing smart selling of the Asia Cup, bundling with the ICC World Cup. For the Asia Cup, an advertiser can buy three packages: First, one of the India-Pakistan matches, along with matches with other participating countries; two, the second India-Pakistan clash, as well as the matches with other countries; and three, the entire tournament. Big spenders, having committed to both the tournaments, will have lower outlay for the Asia Cup, but it will be a good warm-up for the World Cup," said a top executive at a media buying firm whose clients are in discussions with the broadcaster. “Between sponsors and spot buyers, Disney Star will easily cross ₹350 crore, which in the current market is not at all bad."

In terms of spot rates, it is likely to make ₹2-3 lakh for a 10-second slot on television for a match not featuring India, and ₹25-30 lakh for the India-Pakistan clashes. On Disney+Hotstar, the matches will be available for free for the mobile users, while advertisers will have to pay ₹70-80 cost per thousand impressions.

On connected television sets, matches will be behind a paywall, and paid subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar will have the access to the live matches. Advertising rates for CTVs are likely to be in the range of ₹400 cost per mile.

Disney Star did not respond to queries till press time.

Earlier, following the footsteps of its rival Viacom18, which made the first year of the IPL free for viewers on JioCinema, Disney Star also decided to offer matches free for mobile users. In a recent interview, Ajit Varghese, head of network ad sales, Disney Star had told Mint that the company was planning to offer “customised" plans for advertisers by offering attractive pricing and a wide range of targeting options. This would ensure it got a larger share or a majority of the festive advertising over the next few months.

“Our plan for advertisers on digital will be customised and appealing, as we will offer attractive pricing and a wide range of targeting options. It will get us a larger share, say, two-thirds or even 80% of the festive spend over the next few months leading to the festivities across our network," he had said.

Meanwhile, the bigger test for the broadcaster will be the ICC World Cup, which will be played in India between 5 October and 19 November.