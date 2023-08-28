Disney Star ad revenues from Asia Cup may touch ₹400 cr2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 11:43 PM IST
The tournament is likely to see a minimum of India-Pakistan clashes, which will drive demand for the broadcaster
Disney Star, the Indian arm of Walt Disney Co., is set to generate ₹350- ₹400 crore in advertising revenues from the Asia Cup. It has signed agreements with 17 sponsors and 100-plus advertisers for the upcoming cricket tournament, across both TV (Star Sports Network) and digital (Disney+Hotstar).