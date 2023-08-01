Disney Star eyes 80% of Asia Cup, ICC ad spending

Disney Star eyes 80% of Asia Cup, ICC ad spending4 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:05 PM IST
The company is of the view that it is in an advantageous position as its linear network commands the highest viewership, and its marquee cricketing properties featuring the Indian team in 10 matches, including 2-4 India-Pakistan clashes, will help it achieve its ambitions
New Delhi: Leading broadcast network Disney Star has set an ambitious goal of securing 80% of the total advertising spends on both TV and digital platforms during the upcoming cricketing events, the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s World Cup, said a top company executive.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×