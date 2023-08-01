Disney Star eyes 80% of Asia Cup, ICC ad spending

Earlier, there was a perception that cricket can only be bought by large advertisers with budgets upwards of ₹20-25 crore. “We are offering — across TV and digital — plans for all kinds of advertisers. You can spend as low as ₹1-5 crore, ₹5-15 crore and above. we are making sure that the packages are flexible in many ways, be it feed-wise - HD and SD feeds, as well as language, feeds on TV; or at a package level, where you can either choose games or choose India plus non-India or completely non-India games. From 25 options earlier, now we are offering over 75 targeting options to our advertisers," he said.