Disney, Viacom18 spar over IPL views

Disney Star and Viacom18, the companies holding the television and digital rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL), have intensified their attacks on each other, each asserting conflicting claims of superiority of their respective platforms in the high-stakes world of cricket broadcasting.

Citing BARC viewership data, Disney Star claimed that the free live streaming of IPL on digital platforms has not dented TV ratings, which, it said, have grown over the past year. On the other hand, Viacom18 asserted that digital engagement reached a record high, with viewers preferring to watch IPL on its digital platform.

In terms of advertising sales, Viacom18 claimed that digital has captured two-thirds of the overall IPL ad spending, leaving television with a mere third. Disney Star, on the other hand, maintains that television has attracted 75% of the total ad sales revenue, relegating digital to just 25%. “The whole narrative that Viacom18 was building this IPL was that there is a mega-shift or movement of viewers from TV to digital. However, one thing is very clear -- Despite the free streaming of IPL; there is no impact on TV. In fact, TV has actually grown by 25-30% in all metrics," said Ajit Varghese, head of network for ad sales at Disney Star.

Viewership data shared by the broadcaster shows that the overall reach for live broadcasts of the first 10 matches was up 23% over the last year to 307 million, which it said was the second highest ever for the IPL, excluding two covid-impacted years. Watch time (average) was also up 25% to 62.3 billion minutes, while peak concurrency was at 56 million on TV, compared to 18 million on digital (first 10 matches).

According to data shared by Disney Star, the overall reach for live broadcasts of the initial 10 matches rose 23% from the previous season to 307 million, a figure hailed as the second highest in IPL history, barring the two covid-impacted seasons. The average watch time also increased by 25% to 62.3 billion minutes. For the first 10 matches, the maximum number of people watching a match at the same time, or peak concurrency, reached 56 million on TV, beating the 18 million on the digital platform.

“IPL continues to break records on TV, irrespective of any free narrative on digital. Advertisers have also understood this, and we are threefold of digital on advertising for IPL," Verghese said.

However, Anil Jayaraj, CEO of Viacom18 Sports, pointed out that IPL on JioCinema recorded a peak concurrency of 22.3 million on Wednesday.

“As of now, we have total video views of 5.5 billion, and our viewership has greatly impacted viewership on TV. Right now, we are at two-thirds of overall ad sales on IPL, while TV is at one-third. In the next four years, digital revenue for IPL will be 95%, while TV will remain only 5%," Jayaraj said.

Both Verghese and Jayaraj, however, agreed on the fact that due to macroeconomic headwinds, the overall ad revenue of IPL may not cross last year’s ₹4,600 crore, when Disney Star had both the rights, TV and digital. However, Jayaraj said that it is because TV has fallen dramatically. “Even though some big categories like online gaming, edtech and startups are not advertising heavily this year, for us, business from small and medium businesses is growing. There are many clients who are advertising only on digital," he added. “Yesterday, there was a peak concurrency of 22.3 million, the highest ever in any IPL. We will break the world record this IPL." Meanwhile, Verghese said that after the inaugural match, advertisers realized that TV was here to stay, and many matches had completely sold out despite the prevailing market challenges.

Mint had earlier reported that both Disney Star and Viacom18 are likely to miss their revenue target this IPL due to the standoff between two rights holders, which has also confused advertisers a bit and played as a deterrent.

Viacom18 outbid Disney Star by paying ₹23,757 crore for IPL streaming rights for five years, while Disney Star retained the TV rights for ₹23,575 crore. This is also the first time two rival networks will share IPL rights.