Disney, Viacom18 spar over IPL views

14 Apr 2023
Disney Star and Viacom18 are battling for supremacy in the high-stakes world of cricket broadcasting, with each asserting conflicting claims of superiority of their respective platforms in the Indian Premier League. While Disney Star claims that free live streaming of IPL on digital platforms has not dented TV ratings, Viacom18 asserts that digital engagement reached a record high, with viewers preferring to watch IPL on its digital platform. Viacom18 also claimed that digital has captured two-thirds of the overall IPL ad spending, leaving television with a mere third.
