Disney, Viacom18 spar over IPL views

Both Verghese and Jayaraj, however, agreed on the fact that due to macroeconomic headwinds, the overall ad revenue of IPL may not cross last year’s ₹4,600 crore, when Disney Star had both the rights, TV and digital. However, Jayaraj said that it is because TV has fallen dramatically. “Even though some big categories like online gaming, edtech and startups are not advertising heavily this year, for us, business from small and medium businesses is growing. There are many clients who are advertising only on digital," he added. “Yesterday, there was a peak concurrency of 22.3 million, the highest ever in any IPL. We will break the world record this IPL." Meanwhile, Verghese said that after the inaugural match, advertisers realized that TV was here to stay, and many matches had completely sold out despite the prevailing market challenges.

