New Delhi: Disney Star network has announced the launch of two new Hindi movie channels, Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, under the Star Gold Network. These will be available for subscription starting 15 March 2023 across cable networks, HITS (headend-in-the-sky), IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) and DTH (direct-to-home) platforms.

Star Gold Thrills will be dedicated to action, adventure-fantasy, thrillers, science fiction movies and franchises from Marvel and DC, Mission Impossible, Godzilla, X-Men, Transformers, Die Hard, Pirates of the Caribbean and so on. The movie titles will be curated from studios such as Disney, Twentieth Century Studios, Warner Bros, Sony and Paramount, for the first time in Hindi.

Star Gold Romance will be the destination for modern hits from Bollywood, South cinema and Hollywood.

“Audiences today have a high interest in blockbuster movies from around the world, but language remains a barrier for many. Research highlights that 68% of TV-movie audience expressed their preference for watching Hollywood movies in Hindi and we are happy to break the language barrier and present movies that our audiences want to watch with Star Gold Thrills," Kevin Vaz, head, network entertainment channels, Disney Star, said in a statement.

“Female viewers consistently show a higher affinity for Hindi movies led by romance and drama, however there is not a single movies destination that caters to female audiences on TV. In fact, 98% of female TV-movie viewers would prefer a new Hindi movie channel dedicated to love and romance, and this makes Star Gold Romance a strong proposition," he added.

Media experts said direct-to-digital release of films during two years of the pandemic has resulted in longer windows for satellite TV premieres, leading to lower audience interest. The price of film rights for satellite TV itself has fallen 30-40% in the past two years as even broadcasters who have streaming platforms like to release new films on OTT first. Foreign platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, too, shell out big bucks for digital premieres.