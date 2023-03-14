Disney Star announces two new movie channels1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance will be housed under the Star Gold Network. Star Gold Thrills will be dedicated to action, adventure-fantasy, thrillers, science fiction movies. Star Gold Romance will be the destination for modern hits from Bollywood, South cinema and Hollywood.
New Delhi: Disney Star network has announced the launch of two new Hindi movie channels, Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, under the Star Gold Network. These will be available for subscription starting 15 March 2023 across cable networks, HITS (headend-in-the-sky), IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) and DTH (direct-to-home) platforms.
