Disney Star licenses ICC’s Men’s events to ZEEL4 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 10:11 PM IST
Disney Star won television broadcasting and digital streaming rights for the men’s and women’s events of International Cricket Council (ICC)
Disney Star, which won television broadcasting and digital streaming rights for the men’s and women’s events of International Cricket Council (ICC), including the World Cup, in a closed bid recently, has given up its TV rights to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, the two broadcasters said on Tuesday. Disney Star had paid close to $3 billion for the matches to be played during 2023-27.