Disney Star licenses ICC’s Men’s events to ZEEL

Media industry estimates suggest that of the $ 3 billion Disney Star paid to ICC for the composite rights, 40% was roughly for TV rights. “The money that was paid by Star for the ICC media rights, the competing figures were less than half of that, I believe the money was committed from Hotstar’s point of view rather than TV to grow the former. Even for Zee, it’s an easy entry where they may not have been able to buy a package on their own. But the overall issue with most of these valuations is that they are not ROI driven," said Joy Bhattacharjya, sports marketing expert and CEO, Prime Volleyball League.