Disney Star, Pratilipi partner for content deal1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 02:36 PM IST
This association allows Disney Star to develop multiple new fiction television shows adapted from stories available on Pratilipi, intended to be broadcast across languages on Disney Star’s TV and digital platforms, the two companies said in a statement.
Media and entertainment company Disney Star has partnered with Pratilipi, an online self-publishing and audiobook portal for a multi-series content deal. This association allows Disney Star to develop multiple new fiction television shows adapted from stories available on Pratilipi, intended to be broadcast across languages on Disney Star’s TV and digital platforms, the two companies said in a statement.