Tue Sep 12 2023 14:36:24
Disney Star, Pratilipi partner for content deal
Media and entertainment company Disney Star has partnered with Pratilipi, an online self-publishing and audiobook portal for a multi-series content deal. This association allows Disney Star to develop multiple new fiction television shows adapted from stories available on Pratilipi, intended to be broadcast across languages on Disney Star’s TV and digital platforms, the two companies said in a statement.

This will be the first time when a TV series will be adapted and developed from an online self-publishing and audiobook platform, the statement added. Stories on Pratilipi are currently available in the form of short stories, series, audiobooks, and comics.

“At Pratilipi, we are proud to be a platform consisting of over 10 million stories. We have always believed in providing quality content in multiple formats to suit everyone’s needs. Our collaboration with Disney Star is a testament to our continuous commitment to creating multi-format content for a wider audience. Pratilipi is home to some of the best stories, especially in the regional languages, and we are truly delighted that with this association, we will be recreating some of our popular stories into televised series," Ranjeet Pratap Singh, CEO and co-founder, Pratilipi, said in a statement.

Gaurav Bannerjee, head, content, Disney+ Hotstar and HSM (Hindi-speaking market) entertainment network said the company’s collaboration with Pratilipi underscores its core belief in empowering writers, which is essential for creating compelling content on both TV and digital platforms. “We are excited to provide a platform for authentic storytelling emerging from fresh talent across the country," Bannerjee said in the statement.

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 02:36 PM IST
