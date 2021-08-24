Walt Disney Co. reached a deal with unions representing workers at Disney World in Florida that will require workers to show proof of Covid-19 vaccinations, among the first private-sector unions to reach such a deal.

The deal between Disney and the Services Trades Council Union will require around 40,000 workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 22, according to the agreement, with exemptions considered for medical or religious reasons.

Covid-19 vaccine mandates from some of the country’s biggest companies, announced in recent weeks as the Delta variant increases infections and hospitalizations, have thrust labor unions into a debate over ensuring workers’ safety while defending individual rights. Tyson Foods Inc., Disney and AT&T Inc. have said that they will mandate vaccinations for thousands of U.S. workers who process chickens, monitor roller coasters and install internet lines.

Unions so far have generally accepted initial efforts by U.S. employers to require vaccinations, labor officials said, while pushing for input into medical exemptions and timing of policies that many workers haven’t encountered before.

Disney has said that vaccines are the right step for the safety of its employees.

Eric Clinton, the president of a Unite Here union chapter that represents about 9,000 attraction workers and custodians and one of the unions party to the Disney agreement, said in an interview last week that about 70% of his membership supported a vaccine mandate in a recent union-sponsored poll.

In the first weekend after Disney announced the mandate, the union received fewer than 10 calls from people concerned about it, he said. With those numbers, the union has focused on the details of how the requirement is implemented versus fighting it, he said, even if a portion of members oppose it.

“This is personal protective equipment, just in the form of a shot," he said. “It is the best line of defense for all of us and, in particular, front-line workers."

Since vaccinations against Covid-19 became widely available in the U.S. early this year, many companies have been encouraging workers to take the shots, hosting on-site vaccination drives and mounting educational campaigns to answer common questions and combat misconceptions. About 73% of the U.S. adult population has received at least one shot of the vaccine, according to government data.

Some company executives have said that persistent reluctance among workers has led them to make vaccination a requirement for employees to keep their jobs. The full approval of a Covid-19 vaccine from U.S. regulators on Monday could spur a broader rollout of mandates, union leaders said.

Representatives for Tyson and AT&T said the companies were discussing with union leaders details of their vaccination policies, and were committed to employee safety and fairness.

United Food and Commercial Workers International Union leaders last week met in Dallas to discuss their position on Tyson’s vaccine mandate, which covers about 36,000 workers represented by unions or collective-bargaining agreements. Karen Hill, secretary-treasurer of a UFCW chapter representing several thousand Tyson employees, said union leaders generally weren’t opposed to the idea of a vaccine mandate, but are negotiating with Tyson on religious and health exemptions, as well as the mandate’s timing.

UFCW representatives said they have been talking to Tyson workers during breaks and lunch, to get a sense of where they stand on vaccinations.

“You have those that are for and those that are not for," said Johnny Rodriguez, president of a UFCW chapter based in Texas, representing about 2,000 Tyson workers. “Our people are no different from society."

Unions said they are used to navigating divided memberships on issues like pay raises and vacation days. So far, union leaders said, there isn’t enough pushback from members over vaccine mandates to warrant aggressive action, like a work slowdown or strike.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in May said that federal laws don’t prevent employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19, though companies may be required to accommodate employees for religious reasons, or disabilities.

Healthcare providers and some airlines, like United Airlines Holdings Inc., also have announced vaccine mandates for employees, but they generally remain rare across corporate America. Some companies, like Walmart Inc., have only announced them for managers and corporate workers and not all hourly employees.

Some employers said they feared losing workers if they imposed a mandate, especially during the currently tight labor market. About 11% of the U.S. workforce were members of a union in 2020, down from 20% in 1983, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Paul Wright, a lead negotiator for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said he has received some impassioned responses from members opposing AT&T’s vaccination requirement, but others are supportive. In negotiations with AT&T on the mandate, Mr. Wright said he would focus on protecting employees’ rights and finding solutions for workers who don’t get vaccinated, such as allowing for permanent at-home work.

“I’m not going to fight and say, ‘You can’t do a mandate,’" Mr. Wright said. “I’m going to say, ‘How do you do it reasonably and fairly?’"

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

