Disney sues FCC over ABC license review, accuses Trump Admin of retaliation over network content

Disney and its ABC unit have sued the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), accusing the Trump administration of using its regulatory authority to retaliate against the broadcaster over news and entertainment programming.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in US District Court in Washington, seeks to stop the FCC from conducting an early review of the licenses of eight ABC-owned stations. Disney has asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the proceedings before the agency can schedule a hearing.

The case could become an important test of the First Amendment rights of broadcasters and the limits of the federal government's authority over television stations that use public airwaves.

Why did Disney sue the FCC? Disney argues that the FCC is targeting ABC because of programming and editorial decisions that President Donald Trump and his administration dislike.

The company said the agency is using its regulatory powers to pressure a network that has refused to comply with administration demands, describing the action as an attack on free speech.

Disney's lawsuit says the FCC is attempting to use the threat of license action to influence ABC's editorial decisions. The company argues that such government pressure violates its First Amendment protections.

What did the FCC do? FCC Chair Brendan Carr ordered reviews of the licenses of eight ABC stations in April.

The reviews are unusual because the stations' licenses were not scheduled for consideration until October 2028. According to Disney, the FCC had not ordered an early review of broadcast licenses in more than 50 years before Carr's action.

The agency says the move followed a year-long investigation into whether Disney's diversity policies amounted to unlawful discrimination. Disney denies the allegation.

The FCC has defended its authority by pointing to the "public interest" obligations attached to broadcast licenses. The agency says broadcasters using public airwaves must provide programming responsive to the needs and problems of their local communities.

Why is Donald Trump involved? Trump has repeatedly criticized ABC and called for action against the network.

He has urged broadcasters to drop programs and content he considers objectionable or critical of his administration and has repeatedly called for ABC stations to lose their licenses.

Last month, Trump again called for ABC stations to lose their licenses after the network declined to air a prime-time speech about elections.

The FCC's decision to review the ABC licenses came one day after Trump called for late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to be fired.

Trump also called for ABC licenses to be revoked in November after criticizing an ABC News correspondent's question to Saudi Arabia's crown prince about the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump described the question as "insubordinate."

What does Disney say about free speech? Disney argues that the government cannot use broadcast licensing as a tool to punish a company for its journalism or entertainment programming.

The company says the FCC's actions amount to government retaliation against ABC's protected speech.

The lawsuit warns that allowing the agency to proceed could give the government greater influence over what broadcasters choose to air.

Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez echoed those concerns, accusing the agency of using the possibility of license revocation to punish Disney for speech that the administration dislikes.

What does the FCC say? The FCC has said the license reviews are connected to its investigation into Disney's diversity policies and its broader responsibility to enforce broadcasters' public-interest obligations.

Carr has argued that the FCC has failed for decades to adequately enforce those obligations and that broadcasters using public airwaves must meet certain standards.

The agency also has other ongoing disputes with ABC.

What about 'The View'? The FCC is investigating ABC's daytime talk show "The View", which regularly discusses US politics.

The agency has said the program could potentially be subject to federal rules requiring broadcasters to provide equal opportunities to political candidates.

Disney said that since February, "The View" has not invited political candidates to appear, citing what it described as pressure from the FCC.

Why are broadcast licenses important? Television stations that broadcast over the public airwaves require FCC licenses.

The government can impose certain obligations on licensed broadcasters because they use publicly regulated spectrum. However, broadcasters retain broad First Amendment protections over their programming and editorial decisions.