Disney Sues Ron DeSantis After Oversight Board Voids Theme-Park Agreements

Disney Sues Ron DeSantis After Oversight Board Voids Theme-Park Agreements6 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:21 PM IST
- Lawsuit accuses the Florida governor of retaliation after Disney spoke out against state parental-rights law
Walt Disney Co. accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a lawsuit of waging a “targeted campaign of government retaliation" against the company for criticizing legislation he backed, escalating the yearlong battle between the entertainment giant and the potential 2024 presidential candidate.
