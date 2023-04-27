Disney Sues Ron DeSantis After Oversight Board Voids Theme-Park Agreements
- Lawsuit accuses the Florida governor of retaliation after Disney spoke out against state parental-rights law
Walt Disney Co. accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a lawsuit of waging a “targeted campaign of government retaliation" against the company for criticizing legislation he backed, escalating the yearlong battle between the entertainment giant and the potential 2024 presidential candidate.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in Tallahassee, came minutes after a new board Mr. DeSantis named to oversee the district covering the company’s theme parks declared null and void agreements Disney struck in February.
The suit alleges violations of several provisions of the U.S. Constitution and names the five DeSantis-appointed board members and other officials. It says the board’s action Wednesday was the latest strike against the company.
“This government action was patently retaliatory, patently antibusiness, and patently unconstitutional," the complaint reads. “But the Governor and his allies have made clear they do not care and will not stop."
Taryn Fenske, a spokeswoman for Mr. DeSantis, a Republican, said, “We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state." She added, referring to Disney, “This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law."
The suit brings the saga involving Mr. DeSantis and Disney to the courts after a year of moves and counters between a popular governor and one of Florida’s largest employers. It began when Disney—under pressure from some employees and human-rights activists—said state legislation barring classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in early elementary-school years was harmful to LGBT youth. Mr. DeSantis fired back by calling Disney a “woke corporation" out of step with the values of Florida parents.
Disney is asking the court to declare the board’s actions unlawful and unenforceable for various reasons, including violating the U.S. Constitution’s Contract Clause, unlawfully taking Disney’s property rights in violation of the Takings Clause and arbitrarily voiding Disney’s agreements in violation of the due process clause. It also argues that the board flouted the company’s First Amendment rights by retaliating against it.
Disney is seeking a court declaration that those contracts remain in effect. It also is asking the court to find that two laws enacted in the past year with Mr. DeSantis’s support—aimed at ending the company’s control of the district housing its theme parks, previously known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District—are illegal and unenforceable.
Juan-Carlos Planas, a former Republican lawmaker who has taught law-school courses about Reedy Creek’s legal structure, said the lawsuit makes persuasive arguments, especially those involving the First Amendment claims. “I think Disney has an extremely strong case," he said. “They have an extremely impressive legal team," including Daniel Petrocelli, who has represented a host of high-profile clients.
Republican state Rep. Randy Fine, who last year filed one of the bills targeting Disney’s district, said the company sued in the belief that it is entitled to special privileges that it has now lost. “To equate being treated the same way as your competitors to punishment shows a stunning level of arrogance that will not stand in Florida," he said.
The apparent trigger for the lawsuit was the action Wednesday morning by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board of supervisors, which oversees the special tax district that includes Walt Disney World Resort and that the company effectively controlled for decades. In February, Mr. DeSantis signed into law legislation renaming the district and ending Disney’s control of it.
They criticized agreements cemented by Disney in February, shortly before the new board, aligned with Mr. DeSantis, took over. Disney went before the board’s prior leadership, which it essentially handpicked under a previous structure that the state Legislature and Mr. DeSantis overhauled, and secured approvals for the next 30 years on zoning, infrastructure and air rights that the company might need if it chooses to expand Disney World.
Mr. DeSantis assailed the move as a subversion of the will of voters and the Legislature and vowed to undo it. In recent weeks, he has backed a legislative measure that would nullify the development agreement and restrictive covenants Disney secured in February and a bill amendment that would regulate its monorail.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved findings developed with the advice of its lawyers that the agreements are void and unenforceable, and it directed the district’s staff to act accordingly.
“Disney picked the fight with this board," said board Chairman Martin Garcia. “What they created is an absolute legal mess."
Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger has called Florida’s actions against the company over the past year antibusiness.
Disney’s lead claim is that Mr. DeSantis and Florida lawmakers violated a constitutional provision protecting against government interference with private contracts.
The DeSantis administration could try to argue that the Contract Clause isn’t implicated, said Cleveland State University law professor David Forte. He said Florida could claim the state wasn’t clawing back a promise it made to Disney for financial benefit but merely restricting Disney’s freedom to develop the land. “The court must see that the state is taking back a promise and gaining a financial benefit it doesn’t deserve," he said.
Disney also argues that Florida unconstitutionally deprived the company of valuable property rights without just compensation under the Fifth Amendment’s Takings Clause. Florida could argue that there were procedural irregularities with the voided land-use agreements and that the financial impact on Disney wasn’t serious enough to warrant compensation, legal scholars say.
“Not all limitations on property rights qualify as takings," said Ilya Somin, a constitutional law professor at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School.
Disney’s First Amendment retaliation claim alleges that Florida leaders punished Disney because the company was advancing political views they found objectionable.
Legal scholars expect Florida to argue that it had legitimate, good-faith reasons to change the governance of the special tax district. Mr. DeSantis said the legislation he signed ended special privileges afforded to Disney and would ensure the company “pays its debts and fair share of taxes."
Stuart Benjamin, a First Amendment scholar at Duke University School of Law, said Florida’s defense could be undermined by comments made by the governor and lawmakers blasting Disney for its political activism around the time of the land-use legislation’s approval.
At last week’s meeting, attorneys for the board gave a presentation describing what they consider the legal defects of Disney’s actions. They argued that the prior board failed to abide by certain procedures required by law, rendering the agreements invalid. They outlined reasons for which they think the nature of the agreements themselves make them illegal.
Mr. DeSantis and Disney began battling last spring, when the company spoke out against the Parental Rights in Education bill, a measure now signed into law and known by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay" bill.