Disney to cut 7,000 jobs as subscriber base dips
- The company is embarking on a significant companywide cost reduction plan that will be comprised of approximately 50% marketing, 30% labour, and 20% technology, procurement, and other expenses
The Walt Disney Co will be slashing its workforce by 7,000 as it saw its video streaming platform Disney+ lose paid subscribers by 1% in the October-December quarter to 161.8 million.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×