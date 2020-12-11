Disney+ to get flood of new shows as subscriptions soar

As the longtime king of the box office, Disney has been careful not to alienate theater chains -- even as it sends more movies directly to streaming. AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros. shook up Hollywood last week with its decision to make its entire 2021 slate of 17 movies available on HBO Max the same day they open in theaters. The decision angered many in the industry, including “Tenet" director Christopher Nolan, who said the studio doesn’t “understand what they’re losing."