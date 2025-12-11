Disney to invest $1 billion in OpenAI as Marvel and Star Wars characters arrive on Sora

Disney is making a $1 billion investment in OpenAI as part of a major agreement that will also make it the “first major content licensing partner on Sora.” The entertainment conglomerate will also have the option to increase its investment in OpenAI.

Under the new three-year licensing deal, Sora users will be able to generate short videos using over 200 characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars films. The agreement also includes ChatGPT gaining the ability to generate images featuring the same IP. However, the deal does not permit the use of talent likenesses or voices, meaning users cannot create videos with actor-matched performances.

Sora and ChatGPT will be able to generate images and videos using Disney characters from early 2026.

Reacting to the partnership, Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement, “The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman added, “This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences.”

Sora videos coming to Disney+ As part of the deal, fans will be able to watch a curated selection of Sora-generated videos on Disney+. OpenAI and Disney will also collaborate on using OpenAI’s models to “power new experiences” for Disney+ subscribers.

Disney is also set to become one of OpenAI’s major customers and will use its APIs to build new projects, tools, and experiences for its streaming platform. The entertainment giant will also deploy ChatGPT internally for its employees.

OpenAI launched Sora, its video generation app, in September. While the app initially had limited guardrails, the company later tightened restrictions after a series of controversies. The iOS app went viral for its ability to generate videos within seconds using simple text descriptions.

Sora can also transform still images into videos, and its character feature lets users create videos using the digital likeness of themselves or approved friends.

Disney had previously opted out of allowing its content to be used on Sora, joining several studios and public figures who objected to their likeness being included in AI-generated videos.