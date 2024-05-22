Disney to sell 30% Tata Play stake to Tata Group; transaction valued at $1 billion
The transaction values Tata Play Ltd. at about $1 billion, the people said. Tata Group took full control of the TV platform after buying the 29.8 per cent stake from Disney
Walt Disney has finalised a deal to sell its minority stake in the subscription television broadcaster to the Tata Group, according to a report by Bloomberg. The transaction values Tata Play Ltd. at about $1 billion. Tata Group took full control of the TV platform after buying the 29.8 per cemt stake from Disney.