Walt Disney has finalised a deal to sell its minority stake in the subscription television broadcaster to the Tata Group, according to a report by Bloomberg. The transaction values Tata Play Ltd. at about $1 billion. Tata Group took full control of the TV platform after buying the 29.8 per cemt stake from Disney. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deal came as India’s media landscape is going through a major shakeup. Disney signed a binding agreement in late February to combine its India unit with Viacom 18 Media Pvt, creating an $8.5 billion entertainment giant that will have 750 million viewers and dominate the sector in the world’s populous country.

Tata Play was incorporated in 2001 as a joint venture between Tata Group and TFCF Corp., formerly known as Twenty-First Century Fox. The company provides pay television via set-top boxes and over-the-top video streaming through its app and has a pan-India footprint of 23 million connections, according to Tata Sons’s website. Tata Play in 2022 filed confidentially for a domestic initial public offering but the listing has yet to happen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Group raised its stake in Tata Play to slightly over 70% after buying out Temasek Holding Pte’s stake earlier this year, the people said. Temasek first invested in Tata Sky, as it was known at the time, in 2007, according to its website.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!