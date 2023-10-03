Disney+Hotstar launches new features for mobile users ahead of ICC World Cup

New Delhi: Disney+Hotstar, the over-the-top (OTT) streaming service from Disney Star, has unveiled new features ahead of the the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, that, it claims, will elevate viewing experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These new features include an enhanced live feed, a finely tuned data-saving video streaming experience, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based video clarity enhancements.

The platform, the company said, is committed to providing an "uninterrupted and immersive" cricket-watching experience to its users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The digital platform, in collaboration with the International Cricket Council (ICC), has brought up a set of updates to its mobile application, through which it seeks to boost the experience of cricket watching in the country.

“Our progression is deeply influenced by fan behavior, and we continuously adapt by introducing technological innovations to enhance the viewing experience, especially for users on the go," said Sajith Sivanandan, Head of Disney+ Hotstar. "Our dedicated efforts have been channeled into building a robust product infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted viewing even amidst the anticipated high user volume."

The platform has also added MaxView – a feature that will allow cricket fans to watch the game in vertical mode (9X14 portrait view). MaxView is designed to enable storytelling which is exclusively tailored to vertical view. It will also include other surrounding features, such as a live feed tab, and a scorecard tab, which will also be made available in vertical mode, along with the vertical ad formats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the Cricket World Cup, the platform will introduce “free badges" which will help non-subscribers enjoy content available to them for free along with some newer tray formats.

The platform will also have features like optimized data saving for quality streaming, AI-based video clarity enhancements, a one-tap switch to the live cricket game, a live feed tab for a deeper understanding, and seamless content discovery – Coming Soon tray.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, hosted in India, will begin this Thursday, 5 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

