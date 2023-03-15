Disney’s $10 mn reason to end HBO deal

A senior executive at a rival streaming service said that Warner Bros. Discovery is in talks with almost every OTT service in India, as it has no plan to launch on its own in India. “After it was acquired by Discovery, HBO didn’t have a direct-to-consumer strategy in India, so they are talking to many OTT players. Last year, they licenced some shows to Amazon Prime, but they also don’t want the entire catalogue. The issue is perception and pricing. While HBO content is good for the perception of a premium OTT, it is also a loss leader. If I can’t price the service at a premium, say ₹5,000 annually, it won’t make business sense," he said.