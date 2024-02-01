Disney’s India Unit Takes Valuation Hit in Planned Sale

Disney has reached a preliminary agreement to sell 60% of its Indian media business in a deal that values the overseas operation at $3.9 billion, dramatically less than what it was worth when Disney acquired it in 2019.

The entertainment giant signed a memorandum of understanding in late December to merge its India business with Viacom18, a partnership between billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, Paramount Global and Bodhi Tree Systems, according to people familiar with the details of the deal. Bodhi Tree is an investment fund founded by media scion James Murdoch and former Disney India chief Uday Shankar.

Under the agreement’s terms, Disney will retain ownership of 40% of its India operations, while Reliance will own 51% and Bodhi Tree will own 9%. Disney’s India business includes the Star India family of television networks and the streaming service Hotstar, as well as a minority stake in the satellite TV company Tata Sky.

Viacom18 will pay about $1.5 billion in cash in addition to stock in return for its stake in the merged company, some of the people said.

The deal, which isn’t finalized and could change, is expected to close in February, the people familiar with the matter said. Bloomberg earlier reported that Disney was in talks to merge the India business with Reliance’s media business.

The drop in value for the India business is a sign of how difficult it has been for big media companies to navigate a market home to 1.43 billion people who speak dozens of different languages.

Disney has been exploring strategic options for the India business since at least July.

Crown jewel

The merger with Viacom18 reunites Murdoch and Shankar with a business they spent years growing. Murdoch helped build Star India when he was chairman of its former parent company, the European broadcaster Sky, which was then part of Fox. He is a son of Rupert Murdoch, chairman emeritus of News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal.

Shankar was CEO of Star India for a decade until 2020, when he departed. In 2021, Murdoch and Shankar partnered to form Bodhi Tree, an investment vehicle focused on buying media assets in India that is backed by $1.7 billion from the Qatar Investment Authority and Comcast. Bodhi Tree invested more than $500 million in Viacom18.

Part of Disney’s challenges in India have been determining how much to pay for the rights to broadcast cricket, which was introduced to South Asia in the 18th century by British colonists and has grown into the region’s most popular spectator sport.

The cost of TV and streaming rights to various cricket competitions has risen dramatically in recent years, exacerbating the mismatch between the large investment required to supply the country’s hundreds of millions of viewers with original shows and live sports content and the comparatively low prices that most Indian subscribers can afford.

When Disney bought most of the 21st Century Fox’s global entertainment assets in 2019, the India business was considered a crown jewel of the deal, in large part because Star held several key packages of cricket rights. Estimates by people familiar with details of the deal and third-party analysts pegged its value at the time between $7 billion and $16 billion.

But as competition for the country’s TV and streaming audiences heated up, Disney found it hard to maintain that value.

Cricket costs

In June 2022, Viacom18 outbid Disney for the streaming rights to the wildly-popular Indian Premier League cricket competition, paying $2.6 billion for the right to stream IPL cricket for the next five years. Disney retained the right to air IPL matches on its broadcast TV networks.

The consequence of losing the streaming rights, became clear in August, when Disney said in its quarterly earnings report that it had lost more than 12 million streaming subscribers in India in the space of three months. That decline was largely the result of customer cancellations after Hotstar dropped IPL, and delivered a blow to Disney’s ambitions to rapidly grow its global streaming subscriptions.

Hotstar’s subscriber count, which is included in the total reported global subscriber base of Disney+, peaked at 61.3 million in October 2022. As of the most recent quarter, the service had 37.6 million subscribers.

Hotstar subscribers pay Disney an average of 70 cents a month—compared with $6.70 in other countries, including wealthier markets like the U.S. and Europe—making it hard for the company to profit from streaming in India.

The India business has also been hurt in recent years by the falling value of the rupee, which has declined about 20% against the dollar since the Fox deal closed in 2019.

Other sports-rights deals have created further challenges for Disney in India. Last year, for example, Disney entered an agreement to sell the four-year broadcast rights for a separate set of cricket tournaments run by the International Cricket Council, to rival Zee Entertainment for $1.4 billion.Zee recently told Disney that it wouldn’t be able to make the required payment to the ICC, according to people familiar with the matter. Representatives of Zee didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

