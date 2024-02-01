Disney’s India Unit Takes Valuation Hit in Planned Sale
Robbie Whelan , Jessica Toonkel , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST
SummaryViacom18’s purchase of 60% of Disney’s India business reunites the company with two executives who built it
Disney has reached a preliminary agreement to sell 60% of its Indian media business in a deal that values the overseas operation at $3.9 billion, dramatically less than what it was worth when Disney acquired it in 2019.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less