Disney’s Robert Iger loomed over his successor as CEO, creating tensions

Mr. Chapek’s ouster Sunday followed what some of his supporters say was a losing hand to begin with. Mr. Iger was widely seen as one of the entertainment industry’s best executives of all time—so successful he has said he seriously considered a run for president. After more than 25 years at Disney, Mr. Chapek took over as CEO days before the pandemic would detonate his bottom line, prompting the furloughs and layoffs of thousands of employees and shutting down the film and TV production desperately needed to keep Disney’s streaming services growing.