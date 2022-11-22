Disney’s Robert Iger may find second time isn’t quite the charm

That is how much Disney’s market value jumped by Monday’s closing bell on the surprise news that Mr. Iger is returning to the Magic Kingdom’s throne. In a statement Sunday night, the company’s board said he will take back the chief executive officer role for two years “to set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the Company at the completion of his term." Bob Chapek, Mr. Iger’s handpicked successor, was unceremoniously escorted from the stage without so much as a quote in the press release.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}