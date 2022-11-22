Disney’s Robert Iger may find second time isn’t quite the charm
- Return of popular CEO may rally the company’s ranks, but he has to do better this time at planning for who comes next
Robert Iger just got a $10.5 billion vote of confidence. He will need all of it.
That is how much Disney’s market value jumped by Monday’s closing bell on the surprise news that Mr. Iger is returning to the Magic Kingdom’s throne. In a statement Sunday night, the company’s board said he will take back the chief executive officer role for two years “to set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the Company at the completion of his term." Bob Chapek, Mr. Iger’s handpicked successor, was unceremoniously escorted from the stage without so much as a quote in the press release.
The rough send-off may have been inevitable following a colossal meltdown in Disney’s market value after the company’s disastrous fiscal fourth-quarter results earlier this month. While the company added more subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service than analysts had expected, the segment also generated a much larger operating loss than they had penciled in. Revenue and earnings from the company’s theme-park division fell short of estimates too, leading the company to a rare miss on both top and bottom lines.
That Mr. Chapek exuded an oddly cheery tone on the earnings call in the face of the results didn’t help a growing perception that he wasn’t up to the job. Disney’s share price sank 13% the day following the report—the largest single-day loss for the longtime Dow component since the first day the markets reopened following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. Before Sunday’s news, Disney’s stock was down 22% from the day Mr. Chapek was named CEO. The S&P 500 gained 34% in that same time frame. During Mr. Iger’s first tenure, Disney outperformed the broad index by 213 percentage points.
Mr. Iger hasn’t yet publicly outlined his new plans for the company. As someone well connected in the Hollywood crowd, though, it seems safe to say he will undo at least some of the changes Mr. Chapek made that have proven most controversial in that community. This includes an organizational structure that puts streaming first and takes the ultimate destination of films and shows out of the hands of the creative teams that produce the content.
In a report Monday morning, analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson noted that Mr. Iger showed a preference for a more decentralized approach in his first run as CEO. “We would not be surprised to see him enact a similar effort this time around," he wrote. He also upgraded his recommendation on the stock to an outperform rating.
Mr. Iger must still face restive shareholders. Disney was able to strike a standstill deal with Dan Loeb of Third Point in September after the activist investor pushed the company to cut costs, pay down debt and shake up its board. But fellow-activist Nelson Peltz has now emerged, with his Trian Fund Management reportedly having recently bought an $800 million stake, and seeking a seat on Disney’s board. Trian hasn’t commented publicly on the latest move, though The Wall Street Journal reported that the activist doesn’t think Mr. Iger should be back in control of the company.
But Mr. Iger’s main job—and likely his toughest—will be to get right what he didn’t before. Succession at Disney has long been a dramatic affair, and Mr. Iger himself lost top candidates in the few years prior to Mr. Chapek landing the job.
Analyst Doug Creutz of Cowen wrote Monday that the latest move “creates significant instability around the Disney CEO role." It is one unlike any other in Hollywood in that it involves managing both a massive movie and TV production business while also juggling theme parks, cruise ships and toys.
Mr. Iger did a superb job his first time around, but the 71-year-old’s main task now presents the most unique challenge—ensuring that Disney won’t need him any more.
