Home / Companies / News /  Disney’s shake-up resets the stage
Back

Even Robert Iger can only do so much in six weeks. He did manage to make Nelson Peltz‘s job a little more difficult in that time, though—with the help of all those grown-ups in mouse ears.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x