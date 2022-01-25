Dispute between Apollo co-founders Black, Harris boils over

Mr. Black has obtained a number of emails from early 2021. One of them was sent to Mr. Harris by Pendral Capital President Richard Emerson, who would later get a seat on Apollo’s board that he still occupies, minutes after the firm announced Mr. Rowan would be CEO. In the email, which bears the subject line “outrageous," Mr. Emerson criticized the board for allowing Mr. Black, who says he paid Epstein $158 million for tax and estate-planning services, to remain at the firm as chairman. Mr. Emerson stated that Mr. Harris was “the right person to be CEO."

