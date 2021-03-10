Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams9 min read . 02:10 PM IST
In a dramatic pivot, Ola Electric wants to be India’s Tesla. Well, the company has its work cut out.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a dramatic pivot, Ola Electric wants to be India’s Tesla. Well, the company has its work cut out.
When petrol prices hit ₹100 last month, opposition politicians immediately criticised the Union government for passing on the price increase in international crude to Indians. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee even rode pillion on an electric scooter in a symbolic protest against the rise in fuel prices.
This seemed like the perfect moment for electric vehicle (EV) makers to push people to junk their polluting vehicles in exchange for energy-efficient and green products. “It could’ve been similar to what demonetisation was for Paytm," an industry executive said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.