Distressed Kesoram Industries plans to sell junk bonds yielding 21%

Cement manufacturer Kesoram Industries is seeking bids Monday for as much as ₹1,604 crore ($221 million) of notes that matures in February 2026, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified. The proposed securities are rated D by Crisil and carry a coupon that increases in stages the longer they are outstanding, the people said.

