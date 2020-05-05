Distributor body urges RBI to buy illiquid bonds from fund houses

Mumbai: Foundation of Independent Financial advisors (FIFA) has written to finance ministry, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) urging that central bank buys illiquid bonds from fund houses.

The distributor body said that special liquidity window opened by RBI is only benefiting better rated papers as the banks are lending only against AAA rated papers.

"Liquidity has been provided via banks and the banks have provided liquidity to AAA segment of the market and not to the space which is stressed and facing liquidity issues," said FIFA in the letter.

The central bank on 27 April had opened a ₹50,000 crore special liquidity window for mutual funds. As of 4 May according to RBI the mutual funds have availed ₹4509 crore from the window to meet redemption pressures.

This is despite credit risk funds facing unprecedented redemption pressures since Franklin Templeton India decided to shut down 6 of its debt schemes on 23 April.

Between 23 April - 4 May the credit risk funds lost nearly ₹13,000 crore of the Asset Under Management (AUM). The AUM of credit risk funds as of 4 May stood at ₹35,288 crore. According to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) the redemptions have reduced by 85% since RBI opened up the liquidity window.

Largely the funds relied on selling perpetual bonds issued by banks at yeilds as high as 14-16%, atleast 300-400 basis points higher than their actual price.

According to FIFA, the non AAA segment has to be given greater and direct liquidity else it would result in large number of bankruptcies leading to economic loss.

"There is an urgent need to provide direct liquidity by the Government /Reserve Bank of India or its agencies by buying these papers / securities from the Mutual Funds at fair values to enable them to meet their redemptions and in turn enable investors meet their liquidity requirements," said FIFA in the letter.

This special purpose vehicle (SPV) could also be used to buy the bonds of Franklin Templeton schemes and provide liquidity to the more than 3.25 lakh investors who’s approximately ₹25,000 crores is stuck, the distributor body said.

Franklin Templeton's 6 income oriented credit managed schemes have bulk of the money invested in lower rated bonds, AA below. The market which is currently due to Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown is very illiquid.

