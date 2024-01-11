Distributors ask HUL to review margin

New Delhi: Distributors of fast-moving consumer goods are asking Hindustan Unilever Ltd to review the new margin structure rolled out by the company while simultaneously halting the distribution of its Taj Mahal tea in parts of Maharashtra to oppose the move. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In October, HUL rolled out a revised margin structure in over 100 cities—this included a 60-100 bps reduction in fixed margins for distributors from 3.9% to 3.3%, while increasing the variable margin by 1% to 1.3%.

“The basic margin for distributors should be a minimum of 5%," All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, an industry body representing distributors of fast-moving consumer goods, said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Late in December, AICPDF had raised concerns over Hindustan Unilever’s move to reduce distributor margins amid “challenging times and sluggish volume growth". FMCG companies typically offer fixed margins of between 4% and 6% to distributors. Starting 11 January, Maharashtra Consumer Products Distributors Federation has decided to halt booking and billing of Taj Mahal tea to oppose the move. If distributor demands are not heard, the association may consider extending this to brands such as Kissan foods and Rin detergent.

“Even after this, if the company's doesn’t responds and call the Federation for a detail discussion then from March 1, a complete non-cooperation movement will be organized in all the states of the country and a protest or dharna movement will be organized along with 1000 distributors in front of the HUL head office in Mumbai," AICPDF said Thursday while speaking on behalf of the Maharashtra Consumer Products Distributors Federation.

The movement will start from Maharashtra and spread to different parts of the country week after week, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an e-mailed response, HUL said the company has a longstanding relationship with its distributor partners based on trust and mutual interest.

“We have a one-to-one relationship with our distributors that we value and cherish deeply. We are always looking at commercial models to enhance the quality of service to general trade stores while giving our distributors an opportunity to earn healthy returns–hence, a win-win. Our progressive and distributor-inclusive model is designed to better serve the needs of Kirana and other neighbourhood stores–the MSMEs, which are the bedrock of the Indian FMCG industry in a fast-changing environment. It improves overall service efficiency and offers our distributors a higher earning potential. In fact, we have tested this approach favourably with our distributors over the last one year before launching it across 100 plus cities. Our distributors have overwhelmingly conveyed to us that they would continue to meet the needs of our shoppers and consumers in an uninterrupted manner," a company spokesperson said.

