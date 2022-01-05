Distributors mount pressure on Colgate, suspend  stir  against  HUL

“At Colgate-Palmolive, we value the strong relationships we have developed with distributors over the past eight decades. We work hard to cultivate trust and transparency and will continue to prioritize the growth of all of our partners, irrespective of size and scale, as well as our mutual goal to deliver trusted Colgate oral care and personal care products to consumers. To that point, we are working closely with our distributor network to address their most pressing challenges and help find solutions for them and the consumers we serve together," the company said in response to the protest by the distributor fraternity.