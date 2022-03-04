Divesting from Russia proves complicated for pension funds

Pensions in the U.S. and around the world hold Russian stocks in their international equities portfolios, with the holdings making up perhaps 1% of total pension assets. Common investments include Russian lenders Sberbank and VTB Bank, both targets of recent U.S. sanctions, as well as energy giant Gazprom PJSC. U.S.-based companies are working to determine whether they need to take any action to comply with those sanctions, fund officials and advisers said.

