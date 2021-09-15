NEW DELHI : The divestment process for the Air India Limited will now move to the concluding stage after the government received financial bids for the national carrier ahead of the deadline on Wednesday, the secretary of union finance ministry's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said.

"Financial bids for Air India disinvestment (has been) received by Transaction Adviser (Ernst & Young LLP, India or EY). Process now moves to concluding stage," DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on social media platform Twitter.

Pandey, however, didn't elaborate further.

Tata Sons, one of the fore runners to acquire Air India from the government, has submitted financial bid for the airline, a spokesperson of the conglomerate told Mint.

The spokesperson didn't give further details.

As things stand, apart from Tata Sons, SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh has also emerged as a possible bidder for the national carrier, according to several media reports.

According to reports, Singh has approached public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) to get a bank guarantee for his bid for the national carrier.

Mint however couldn't independently confirm this.

The government has not made public the shortlisted bidders for the airline.

Ajay Singh didn't respond to queries. A SBI spokesperson didn't respond to messages.

A source close to Singh said that he has submitted a financial bid for Air India.

National carrier Air India Limited, which has suffered losses every year since its merger with Indian Airlines in 2007-08, has accumulated losses to the tune of ₹70,820 crore till 31 March 2020.

The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government aims to conclude 100% divestment of Air India before the end of this fiscal year through March after failing to find any buyer for a 76% stake in Air India in 2018.

The Centre is planning to sell a 100% stake in the airline and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express. And a 50% stake in ground handling company Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS).

Mint had on last week reported that as a sweetener to privatize the ailing national carrier Air India Ltd, that the buyer of the state-run company could carry forward losses of the erstwhile state-owned company and claim up to 30% tax rebate annually, quoting a Finance Ministry statement.

The necessary legislative amendments for the clarification is set to be proposed in “due course of time," according to the ministry.

While the government remains committed to Air India’s privatization, the carrier’s liabilities are expected to cross $20 billion by 2024-2025, which includes losses reported during FY21 and FY22 due to the pandemic, aviation consultancy firm Capa India said in its India Aviation Outlook FY22.

"The government’s intention to exit Air India is the right strategy and must be pursued aggressively. It would be highly unfortunate if the government has to continue to support the national carrier when there will be so many high priority

health and social infrastructure projects post-COVID, towards which public funds would be better directed," it added.

