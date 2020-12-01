Divi's Lab will be investing about ₹ 1,500 crore out of its internal accruals in a phased manner for the implementation of the plant, the drugmaker said

Divi's Lab earmarks ₹ 1,500 cr to set up manufacturing facility in Andhra

PTI

The Unit-III facility will come up in the East Godavari District. The operations are likely to commence within 12 to 18 months for the first phase of the project