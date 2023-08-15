Dividend stock: LIC to get over ₹1,800 crore as ITC begins dividend payment to shareholders2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 04:44 PM IST
ITC has around 30.14 lakh shareholders as per the data till quarter ending June 2023. Among these shareholders, LIC owns 189.69 crore ITC shares, or 15.26% stake in the cigarettes-to-hotels major.
ITC Ltd, the diversified conglomerate, began the process of dividend payment to its shareholders on August 14, Monday. One of its largest shareholders, the state-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), is set to receive a huge amount of more than ₹1,800 crore as dividend.