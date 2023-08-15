ITC Ltd, the diversified conglomerate, began the process of dividend payment to its shareholders on August 14, Monday. One of its largest shareholders, the state-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), is set to receive a huge amount of more than ₹1,800 crore as dividend.

ITC has around 30.14 lakh shareholders as per the data till quarter ending June 2023. Among these shareholders, LIC owns 189.69 crore ITC shares, or 15.26% stake in the cigarettes-to-hotels major.

The company had earlier declared a final dividend of ₹6.75 per share and a special dividend of ₹2.75 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The total amount of the dividend is ₹9.50 per share. This was also approved at ITC’s annual general meeting (AGM) held on August 11.

With more than 189.69 crore ITC shares, and the dividend amount of ₹9.5 per share, the state-owned insurer LIC is set to receive a massive dividend payment of ₹1,802 crore.

The record date for the payment of dividend was fixed on May 30, and will be paid between August 14 and August 17 to the eligible shareholders, ITC had earlier said.

Moreover, the government’s Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) holds more than 97.45 crore equity shares of ITC, aggregating to 7.84% stake in the company. It will receive ₹925.80 crore as dividend from ITC.

On Monday, ITC reported its earnings for the first quarter of FY24. The company reported a 17.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit for Q1FY24 to ₹4,902.74 crore.

Read here: ITC Q1 Results: Net profit rises 17.6% on year to ₹4,902.74 crore

The company’s revenue during the quarter ended June 2023 declined 7.2% to ₹16,995.49 crore from ₹18,320.16 crore, YoY.

ITC board of directors also approved the demerger of its Hotels business under a scheme of arrangement amongst ITC Ltd and ITC Hotels Ltd. According to the share entitlement ratio fixed by the company, for every 10 shares held in ITC, ITC shareholders will get 1 share of ITC Hotel.

Read here: ITC hotel spinoff at 10:1 ratio, IPO in 15 months

ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri, in his address to the company’s shareholders at its 112th Annual General Meeting on August 11, said that the demerger of ITC Hotels business will sharpen capital allocation and unlock value for ITC shareholders.

“For ITC, the reorganization of business will sharpen capital allocation, improve asset efficiency ratios, and enable leverage of institutional synergies," Puri said.

For the demerged entity, Puri said that the continued interest of ITC in it will provide long-term stability and instill a sense of assurance among partners, investors and employees while enabling the new entity to leverage ITC’s institutional strengths, including the timeless goodwill, world class brands and governance processes.

ITC share price has seen a decent rally this year so far. ITC shares have rallied 35.48% YTD. The stock has jumped 45.58% in the last one year period, becoming the top performer on the Nifty index during the period.

Read here: Independence Day 2023: ITC, Adani Ent shares among top best and worst performing stocks since last independence day

On the other hand, LIC share price has fallen 4.21% YTD and down by 3.90% in the last one year period. However, in the last three months, LIC shares have gained 16.67%.

On Monday, ITC shares ended 0.06% higher at ₹448.95 apiece, while LIC shares closed 0.67% lower at ₹655.50 apiece on the BSE.