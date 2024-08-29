Dividend stock VST Tillers declares ₹20 per share dividend. Record date, other details here

Dividend stock VST Tillers declares 20 per share dividend. Record date, other details here

Livemint
Updated29 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Dividend stock VST Tillers declares <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 per share dividend. Record date, other details here
Dividend stock VST Tillers declares ₹20 per share dividend. Record date, other details here

Dividend stock VST Tillers Tractors has recommended dividend payouts for shareholders in its annual report. The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 20 per share of 10 each for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), the company informed the exchanges on August 28.

It added that this dividend will be paid on or after September 19, 2024, if approved by the members at the company's 56th annual general meeting (AGM).

"The Dividend, if declared, shall be payable to all those members whose names appear in the Register of Members or the beneficial owners as per the records of depositories, as at the closing of business hours on September 12, 2024," the release stated.

Also Read | Nvidia earnings forecast: Investors not impressed, shares fall 6%

AGM Notice

Further, the release also noted the date and time for VST Tillers Tractors' 56th AGM for FY24.

"The 56th AGM shall be held on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 11:00 am (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM)," it informed the exchanges.

It added that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company shall remain closed from September 13 to 19, 2024.

Also Read | Paytm gets government nod for investment in payments arm

E-Voting Date

The company informed that remote e-voting will start from 9:00 am (IST) on Monday, September 16, and will end at 5:00 pm (IST) on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

The e-voting cut-off date has been set as September 12, 2024.

Also Read | RIL AGM today: Timing, when and where to watch livestream and more details

VST Tillers Tractors Q4 Results

VST Tillers Tractors declared their Q4 results on May 9, 2024. The top line decreased by 15.24 per cent, and the profit decreased by 13.42 per cent year-on-year (YoY). As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 60.88 per cent, and the profit increased by 105.01 per cent.

The Selling, general and administrative expenses rose by 3.56 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 1.01 per cent YoY. While the operating income was up by 1101.45 per cent QoQ and decreased by 30.4 per cent YoY.

The EPS is 40.21 for Q4, which decreased by 13.44 per cent YoY.

VST Tillers Tractors had a market cap of 2,956.53 crore till June 2024.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsDividend stock VST Tillers declares ₹20 per share dividend. Record date, other details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,785.00
    12:45 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -74.2 (-1.53%)

    Tata Steel

    153.20
    12:45 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    Indus Towers

    439.70
    12:45 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -4.75 (-1.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    295.05
    12:45 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -4.9 (-1.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    KEC International

    930.45
    12:28 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    63.15 (7.28%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    103.19
    12:28 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    6.97 (7.24%)

    JM Financial

    108.75
    12:27 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    6.95 (6.83%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    6,160.00
    12:27 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    352.55 (6.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue