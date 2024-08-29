Dividend stock VST Tillers Tractors has recommended dividend payouts for shareholders in its annual report. The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹20 per share of ₹10 each for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), the company informed the exchanges on August 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It added that this dividend will be paid on or after September 19, 2024, if approved by the members at the company's 56th annual general meeting (AGM).

"The Dividend, if declared, shall be payable to all those members whose names appear in the Register of Members or the beneficial owners as per the records of depositories, as at the closing of business hours on September 12, 2024," the release stated.

AGM Notice Further, the release also noted the date and time for VST Tillers Tractors' 56th AGM for FY24.

"The 56th AGM shall be held on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 11:00 am (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM)," it informed the exchanges.

It added that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company shall remain closed from September 13 to 19, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

E-Voting Date The company informed that remote e-voting will start from 9:00 am (IST) on Monday, September 16, and will end at 5:00 pm (IST) on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

The e-voting cut-off date has been set as September 12, 2024.

VST Tillers Tractors Q4 Results VST Tillers Tractors declared their Q4 results on May 9, 2024. The top line decreased by 15.24 per cent, and the profit decreased by 13.42 per cent year-on-year (YoY). As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 60.88 per cent, and the profit increased by 105.01 per cent.

The Selling, general and administrative expenses rose by 3.56 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 1.01 per cent YoY. While the operating income was up by 1101.45 per cent QoQ and decreased by 30.4 per cent YoY.

The EPS is ₹40.21 for Q4, which decreased by 13.44 per cent YoY.

VST Tillers Tractors had a market cap of ₹2,956.53 crore till June 2024.